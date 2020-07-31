Josh Homme Performs Acoustic Rendition of Them Crooked Vultures’ ‘Spinning in Daffodils’

Josh Homme appeared on Lolla2020’s livestream on Thursday to perform an acoustic rendition of Them Crooked Vultures’ “Spinning in Daffodils.”

After being introduced by Perry Farrell, Homme begins to strum the opening lines to the final track off Them Crooked Vultures’ self-titled 2009 debut. “I wish I was a beautiful balloon,” he sings. “I could rise up/Above of it all/And fade out of view.”

Lolla2020 will continue throughout the weekend, streaming on Lolla’s website and their YouTube account at 6 pm E.T. Archival sets from Paul McCartney, Arcade Fire, LCD Soundsystem, Outkast and more will appear.

Homme and Sharon Van Etten recently performed a cover of Nick Lowe’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?” from their respective homes in quarantine. He released a new two-part Desert Sessions compilation, Arrivederci Despair and Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels, last fall.

Homme gave an update on the status of Them Crooked Vultures to Rolling Stone last year: “The ironic thing is that we all want to do another Vultures record and I think everyone has certain roles they play in the Vultures, and in all honesty, I feel like part of Dave’s [Grohl’s] role — since he got it together the first time by saying, ‘Hey, do you wanna try this?’ — I feel like that’s part of in his job description in Vultures,” he said. “I have my various things that I’m supposed to do I think, but that isn’t one of them. But I’m always ready to be in Them Crooked Vultures again. I don’t chase, you know?”