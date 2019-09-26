Josh Homme Recruits Les Claypool, Billy Gibbons for New Desert Sessions LP

Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme has recruited Primus bassist Les Claypool, ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons and more for the latest all-star installment of The Desert Sessions, his long-running stoner/hard-rock collective series. Volumes 11 and 12, Arrivederci Despair and Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels, are out October 25th via Matador Records.

The album, which arrives 16 years after Volume 10: I Heart Disco, also features contributions from Scissor Sisters singer Jake Shears, Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa, Royal Blood singer-bassist Mike Kerr, Autolux drummer Carla Azar, guitarist Matt Sweeney, actor-comedian Matt Berry, Töôrnst Hülpft and Libby Grace.

Homme, the collective’s lone consistent member, produced the material mostly over a six-day span in December 2018 at Rancho De La Luna studios in Joshua Tree, California.

Pre-orders are available now, including a limited-edition first vinyl pressing that includes a custom “mix and match body swap booklet.”

Liam Lynch directed a hilarious promo video for the album. In the clip, he and an insecure Homme listen back to Desert Sessions samples — which turn out to be totally silent, as the musicians have requested via voicemail that their parts be removed from the final mix. “What if, to add a sense of mystery, you took my name and likeness and all my playing off the record?” Gibbons says. “Not because I don’t like it but to help promote that I’m not on it.”

Homme, the collective’s producer and ringleader, hosted the first Desert Session in 1997 — one year after founding Queens of the Stone Age — during a Joshua Tree writing and recording retreat with friends. A steady stream of albums followed over the next six years, featuring spots from PJ Harvey, Mark Lanegan, Dean Ween and Nick Oliveri, among many others.

The Desert Sessions Vols. 11 and 12 – Arrivederci Despair / Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels

1. “Move Together” (lead vocal: Billy F. Gibbons)

2. “Noses in Roses Forever” (lead vocal: Joshua Homme)

3. “Far East for the Trees”

4. “If You Run” (lead vocal: Libby Grace)

5. “Crucifire” (lead vocal: Mike Kerr)

6. “Chic Tweetz” (vocals: Töôrnst Hülpft, Matt Berry)

7. “Something You Can’t See” (lead vocal: Jake Shears)

8. “Easier Said Than Done” (lead vocal: Joshua Homme)