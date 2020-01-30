Josh Homme Glides by Fascists, Fat Cats and More in ‘Easier Said Than Done’ Video

Josh Homme skates gracefully through a surreal fever dream in the new video for Desert Sessions’ “Easier Said Than Done.”

Directed by Chapman Baehler, the clip wastes no time in grabbing your attention as a Hitler look-alike enjoys a picnic with a demon of some sort. Their good time, however, is promptly interrupted when Homme — strapped in a straight jacket and on roller skates — appears and urinates on the fascist dictator.

Things get even weirder from there as Homme glides gracefully between bizarre tableaus of authoritarian teachers, masturbating pig-faced billionaires, security guards on fire and a socialite on a high chair being dragged by a man in chains.

“Easier Said Than Done” appears on the latest Desert Sessions albums volumes 11 and 12, Arrivederci Despair and Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels, both of which arrived last October. Homme wrote “Easier Said Than Done” with drummer Carla Azar, while the song also features contributions from Jake Shears, Mike Kerr, Matt Sweeney and Dave Catching.

Homme launched his collaborative Desert Sessions project in 1997 and has invited an array of musicians to participate in the long-running stoner/hard-rock series. Arrivederci Despair and Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels marked the first Desert Sessions records since 2003’s I See You Hearin’ Me and I Heart Disco.

Along with sharing the video for “Easier Said Than Done,” Homme has also launched “The Bizarre Bazaar,” a new bi-weekly series of Desert Sessions-inspired art that will be auctioned off for charity. The first item up for sale is a quilt designed by textile artist Ben Venom. Proceeds will benefit Homme’s Sweet Stuff Foundation, which helps fund music programs for children and provides support to members of the music community struggling with health issues and disabilities.