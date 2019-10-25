Motorcycle Girl Saves the Day in Josh Homme, Desert Sessions’ Wild ‘Crucifire’ Video

Josh Homme and his Desert Sessions crew unveiled an action-packed animated video for “Crucifire,” a quick-ripper off volumes 11 and 12 of The Desert Sessions, Arrivederci Despair and Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels, out Friday, October 25th, via Matador.

“Crucifire” clocks in at just under two minutes, but boasts driving guitars, rumbling drums and a deceptively tender vocal performance by Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr. The wild anime-style video for the song, directed by Anthony Francisco Schepperd, centers around a half-girl-half-motorcycle hero trying to stop an evil witch from taking control of a legion of people with screens covering their heads.

Homme launched the Desert Sessions in 1997 and has invited an array of musicians to participate in the long-running stoner/hard-rock collective series. Arrivederci Despair/Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels arrives 16 years after Volume 10: I Heart Disco, and features contributions from Les Claypool, ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, Scissor Sisters singer Jake Shears, Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa, Autolux drummer Carla Azar, guitarist Matt Sweeney, actor-comedian Matt Berry, Töôrnst Hülpft and Libby Grace.

Volumes 11 and 12 of The Desert Session were mostly recorded in December 2018 at Rancho De La Luna studios in Joshua Tree, California, with Homme serving as producer.