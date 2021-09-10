Josh Homme’s Children Have Accused Him of Physical and Verbal Abuse: ‘I Am Scared’

Two of Josh Homme’s children have filed domestic violence restraining orders against their father. In the documents, obtained by Rolling Stone, the Queens of the Stone Age singer is accused of both physical and verbal abuse, driving under the influence with his children in the car, and threatening to “fucking murder and kill” his ex-wife Brody Dalle’s boyfriend.

The restraining orders ask that Homme stay 100 feet away from his two sons as well as the family dog Bob at all times.

In separate restraining orders, 10-year-old Orrin Ryder Homme and 5-year-old Wolf Dillon Reece Homme give handwritten accounts about the physical and verbal abuse they allegedly endure, including the most recent incidents; it’s unclear whether the boys filled out the restraining orders themselves or if their accounts were dictated and transcribed.

In August 2021, Orrin Homme writes, “Joshua Homme, myself, and [Queens of the Stone Age] Dean Fertida were sitting on the couch and my dad Joshua Homme reached over and grabbed my private parts even when I told him to stop and kept saying ‘Balls’ over and over.” Other alleged physical abuse comes in the form of “pushes and shoves,” thrown items, and “hits on the head.”

That same month, Orrin says that Homme consumed “cocktails you can buy at the liquor store” while driving with him and his little brother Wolf in the vehicle.

As for the alleged verbal abuse, Orrin’s restraining order states, “My dad calls me a liar and a traitor. He calls me fat and tells me that my mom says I’m fat. My dad screams in my face when I’m sleeping and punches the bed. He tells me that he has murdered people.” Orrin writes that his father has also threatened to murder Dalle’s boyfriend Gunner. “My dad said he was going to murder, shoot, and kill my mom’s boyfriend Gunner. I am scared he is going to hurt to kill them.”

Asked for an overview of the abuse on the restraining order form, Orrin states, “It’s all the time and I am scared.”

Five-year-old Wolf offers similar accounts, corroborating the alleged verbal abuse and violent threats against Dalle’s boyfriend. “He is scary. I am scared when I go to Dad’s,” Wolf’s restraining order states.

Homme’s lawyer Susan Wiesner told TMZ in a statement, “Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.” She did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

The Homme children’s domestic violence restraining orders is the latest chapter in the acrimonious split between Homme and Dalle since the rockers divorced in 2019. Both Homme and Dalle previously filed restraining orders against one another.

A week before the children’s domestic violence restraining orders, Homme’s lawyers filed legal paperwork taking issue over Dalle’s custody of their three children. In that document, Homme says Dalle “currently has our children and refuses to return them to me for my custodial time, has withheld them from school and is non-responsive as to their whereabouts.” A court date has been scheduled for September 13th.