Rising Star Josh Fudge Dives Deep Into a Kaleidoscope Crush in New ‘Feel Like’ Video

Budding singer-songwriter released the single back in February

Jon Blistein

Reporter

Budding singer-songwriter Josh Fudge captures the eye-popping, heart-pounding thrill of a crush in the new video for his song, “Feel Like.”

The clip, directed, edited and animated by Johnny Chew, finds Fudge performing the funky, lovestruck track and flipping through psychedelic slides on one of those classic View-Master toys. 

“‘Feel Like’ is a song about the aftermath of one of the most interesting and turbulent phases of my life,” Fudge said in a statement. “It captures the euphoria of falling into a hopeless love while also touching on the weight of life and loss of time. The video perfectly captures this, while providing a vibrant, retro, and psychedelic look to draw you into my technicolor world.”

Fudge released “Feel Like” in February, right on the heels of his album, Fun Times, which largely features songs Fudge released as singles over the course of 2020. In April, Fudge released another new song, “More to You.”

In This Article: Josh Fudge

