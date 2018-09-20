Rolling Stone
Music News

Watch Jorja Smith’s Photos Spring to Life in ‘On Your Own’ Video

Song appears on debut album ‘Lost & Found’

British R&B singer Jorja Smith details leaving behind a bad relationship via an interactive book in her new video for “On Your Own.” The song appears on her debut album, Lost & Found, which was released in June.

In the Rashid Babiker-directed clip, a woman is listening on headphones to Smith’s soothing vocals as she intimately sings her debut album’s title track before it melds into her song, “On Your Own.” The woman then opens a book, which is autographed by Smith. While she flips through the tome, photos of Smith on the pages spring to life as she sings of overcoming a relationship gone awry. Images include Smith on covers of magazines and in illustrated form.

Smith launches her North American tour in support of Lost & Found this fall, beginning on November 19th at Showbox SoDo in Seattle, Washington. The 18-date trek wraps in Toronto, ON at Rebel on December 19th.

