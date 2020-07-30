Jorja Smith is Ready to Fight ‘By Any Means’ for Social Justice in New Song

Jorja Smith reflects on her experiences within the Black Lives Matter movement and her dedication to social justice on her new song “By Any Means,” which is available now. The track is the singer’s first release of 2020 and also the lead single from Roc Nation’s upcoming Reprise project that will benefit social justice organizations.

Cowritten and produced by Ezrah Roberts-Grey, on the empowering “By Any Means,” Smith addresses the history of lies, pain and death that have led to this moment, while embracing the strength found within the movement. “I take pride in the things that we’ve done/Side by side in the revolution,” she sings. “Won’t stay silent for things that I love.” “By any means, I will fight,” she repeats like a mantra.

“The inspiration behind ‘By Any Means’ really came from going to the Black Lives Matter protest and leaving thinking, what can I do to keep this conversation going?,” Smith said in a statement. “It’s not just a post on social media, it’s life.”

The Reprise compilation seeks to increase awareness of social justice issues. Proceeds from the project will benefit The Gathering for Justice, which works towards ending child incarceration and racial inequities within the justice system; NACDL Foundation for Criminal Justice, which seeks to safeguard fundamental constitutional rights for all individuals and address inequities and systemic racism in the criminal justice system; Equal Justice Initiative, which works to end mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the U.S. and protect basic human rights among the most vulnerable; and the Legal Aid Society’s Cop Accountability Project, which works to hold police officers accountable for human rights violations via its database that tracks police misconduct in New York City alongside other initiatives.