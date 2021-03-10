 Watch Jorja Smith's New 'Addicted' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The True Story Behind 'Cocaine Bear'
Home Music Music News

Jorja Smith Dolls Up in New ‘Addicted’ Video

It’s the singer’s first single of 2021

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jorja Smith dolls up while yearning for the full attention of a special someone in the video for her new single “Addicted.” It’s the English singer’s first new music of 2021.

In the video, which Smith co-directed with Savana Leaf and shot via webcam, Smith appears in different outfits in a number of settings — from various rooms to outdoor nighttime shots — as she reflects on an unbalanced relationship.

“The hardest thing/You are not addicted to me/I’m the only thing you should need/You should be addicted to me,” she sings on the chorus. “The hardest thing/I’m too selfless to leave/You’re the only thing that I need/You should be addicted to me.”

While the lyrics are brooding, the video showcases a more playful vibe. “The video is multiple versions of me singing the song; having fun dressing up, not trying to be too serious and just giving myself more freedom,” she said in a statement.

“Addicted” follows Smith’s solo single “By Any Means,” which she dropped last summer, and “Come Over” featuring Popcaan that arrived in the fall. Smith’s debut album, Lost & Found, was released in 2018.

In This Article: Jorja Smith

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.