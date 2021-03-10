Jorja Smith Dolls Up in New ‘Addicted’ Video

Jorja Smith dolls up while yearning for the full attention of a special someone in the video for her new single “Addicted.” It’s the English singer’s first new music of 2021.

In the video, which Smith co-directed with Savana Leaf and shot via webcam, Smith appears in different outfits in a number of settings — from various rooms to outdoor nighttime shots — as she reflects on an unbalanced relationship.

“The hardest thing/You are not addicted to me/I’m the only thing you should need/You should be addicted to me,” she sings on the chorus. “The hardest thing/I’m too selfless to leave/You’re the only thing that I need/You should be addicted to me.”

While the lyrics are brooding, the video showcases a more playful vibe. “The video is multiple versions of me singing the song; having fun dressing up, not trying to be too serious and just giving myself more freedom,” she said in a statement.

“Addicted” follows Smith’s solo single “By Any Means,” which she dropped last summer, and “Come Over” featuring Popcaan that arrived in the fall. Smith’s debut album, Lost & Found, was released in 2018.