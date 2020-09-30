Jónsi Teams Up With Robyn for New Ode to Scandinavian Pain, ‘Salt Licorice’

Jónsi and Robyn have shared a dizzying blast of future pop, “Salt Licorice,” set to appear on the Sigur Rós frontman’s next solo album, Shiver, out October 2nd on Krunk.

“Salt Licorice” was produced by Avant-pop favorite A.G. Cook, who takes a grinding industrial intro and shapes it into a jagged, propulsive but always engrossing pop stomp. Robyn and Jónsi split vocal duties, coming together on the track’s hook, “You spread your wings, T-shirt, shoulder blades/Your skinny waist is making me throw up/Ooh my Scandinavian pain.”

“’Salt Licorice’ is such a cute and perfect pop song,” Robyn said in a statement. “It makes me want to dance violently and make out at the same time. It was a no-brainer to say yes to singing it with Jónsi. The pretty emails I get with a thousand emojis in them from him is a bonus that came with our collaboration as well!”

“Salt Licorice” arrives with a video that Jónsi directed with Rene van Pannevis. The eye-popping visual boasts a bubblegum pink palette and is filled with a mix of surreal and sweet sequences to match the song, from Jónsi shaving his head, to having his face covered in some kind of goop, to a small group of dancers (including Dominique McDougal and Albert Trujillo) moving ecstatically to the song.

Shiver marks Jónsi’s second solo record and first since 2010’s Go. He previously shared “Cannibal,” featuring Cocteau Twins’ Liz Fraser, as well as two other cuts, “Exhale” and “Swill.”