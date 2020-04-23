 Jónsi Returns With First New Solo Music In a Decade, 'Exhale': Listen - Rolling Stone
Jónsi Returns With First New Solo Music in a Decade, ‘Exhale’

Sigur Rós frontman directed the video with Giovanni Ribisi

Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Jónsi has returned with the meditative new song “Exhale,” the Sigur Rós frontman’s first new solo music in 10 years.

The Icelandic singer teamed up with Giovanni Ribisi to direct the video, which features a dancer in a polyethylene tarp surrounded by fleeting, dark fabric that fills the air. “It’s just the way it is/It isn’t your fault,” Jónsi sings against scattered synths. “It isn’t your fault/Just let it go.”

Jónsi teamed up with A.G. Cook to produce the track, known for his collaborations with Charli XCX. “I’m so grateful to all the people who helped me get there,” Jónsi wrote on his Instagram. “Also wanted to remind everybody to ‘Breathe in and Breathe out’ and remember ‘It’s just the way it is, it isn’t your fault, just let it go now.'”

Jónsi released his solo debut, Go, in 2010. On May 1st, he’ll drop Dark Morph II, his second album with Swedish artist Carl Michael von Hausswolff. “The exploitation of the oceans, in conjunction with the heavy pollution (from plastic waste to nuclear radioactivity), has to stop and be replaced by collaborative manners cooperating with all life on our globe,” the duo said in a statement.

In 2019, Jónsi had his first solo art exhibition at Los Angeles’ Tanya Bonakdar Gallery. Sigur Rós also celebrated the 20th anniversary of Ágaetis byrjun (A Good Beginning) with a massive reissue. 

