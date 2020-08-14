Jónsi Enlists Cocteau Twins’ Liz Fraser for ‘Cannibal’

Jónsi has recruited Cocteau Twins’ Liz Fraser for “Cannibal,” his latest offering from his upcoming solo album Shiver, out October 2nd via Krunk.

The song is accompanied by a video directed by the Sigur Rós frontman and Giovanni Ribisi; it features a figure in a hazy, heavenly abyss dancing as Jónsi and Fraser’s vocals begin. Just beyond the three-minute mark, the song increases in tempo and erupts into new sonic territory. “You know it’s only out of love,” Jónsi sings, Fraser echoing him.

“When Sigur Rós was starting, we were always compared to Cocteau Twins and I really didn’t like that,” Jónsi said in a statement. “I hated being compared to anybody. Then I got really into Cocteau Twins like two or three years ago. They’re so good. I understood the comparison then.”

“Cannibal” follows the singles “Swill” and “Exhale.” Shiver marks Jónsi’s first solo album in a decade — following his 2010 debut Go — but he’s been working on the new LP throughout the years, with some tracks dating back 15 years.

Shiver also features Robyn (on the track “Salt Licorice”) and was produced by PC Music’s A.G. Cook. “We decided to work on one song together and see how it goes and it really worked,” Jónsi recently told Rolling Stone. “He stripped it down for me because when you’re doing everything yourself, you go a little bit crazy. He built the songs again from scratch.”

You can preorder Shiver now.