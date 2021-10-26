Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood Shares Songs From ‘The Power of the Dog’ Soundtrack

Jonny Greenwood has shared two new songs from his soundtrack to Jane Campion’s upcoming Netflix film The Power of the Dog. The Radiohead guitarist released “West” and “25 Years” ahead of the soundtrack, out November 17th via Lakeshore Records and Invada Records.

The Power of the Dog, in theaters November 17th and on Netflix December 1st, stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a rancher named Phil Burbank. Greenwood said the character inspired his songwriting for the score.

“The main thought I kept returning to was that this film is set in the modern era,” Greenwood said in a statement. “It’s too easy to assume any cowboy story takes place in the 19th century. There is so much culture in Phil’s character. He’s well read and it isn’t hard to imagine his taste in music being—alongside his proficiency on the banjo—very sophisticated. The pleasure in a character this complex and emotionally pent-up, is that it allows for complexity in some of the music, as well as simpler, sweeter things for his contrasting brother. Bouncing between these two characters, musically, generated a lot of ideas.”

Campion added, “Jonny Greenwood, our composer, is a genius. Simple as that.”

Greenwood also scored Pablo Larraín’s new film Spencer, which stars Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. The soundtrack for Spencer will be released November 12th.

Greenwood has been composing scores for nearly two decades, beginning with 2003’s Bodysong that doubles as his solo debut. He’s collaborated with Paul Thomas Anderson on many of his films, scoring 2007’s There Will Be Blood, 2012’s The Master, 2014’s Inherent Vice, and 2018’s Phantom Thread — the latter for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.