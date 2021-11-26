Hear Jonny Greenwood’s Instrumental New Song ‘Licorice Pizza’

The soundtrack for Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film Licorice Pizza has arrived and it features a new tune from Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood. The song, also titled “Licorice Pizza,” was produced by Graeme Stewart and is a delicate, orchestral piece.

The soundtrack also features songs from David Bowie, Nina Simone, Paul McCartney and Wings, Sonny & Cher, Gordon Lightfoot, and more. The collection is out now as the film hits theaters.

Greenwood has written music for several films this year, including Princess Diana biopic Spencer and Jane Campion’s long-anticipated new movie The Power of the Dog.

Licorice Pizza, Anderson’s first since Phantom Thread, is set in the San Fernando Valley in 1973. The film centers around a budding child actor played by Cooper Hoffman — son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman — and his high school love interest, played by Haim’s Alana Haim in her first major acting role (Anderson and Haim, the band, have collaborated on several music videos and other projects in the past). Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie also star.

Greenwood has been composing scores for nearly two decades, beginning with 2003’s Bodysong that doubles as his solo debut. He’s collaborated with Anderson on many of his films, scoring 2007’s There Will Be Blood, 2012’s The Master, 2014’s Inherent Vice, and Phantom Thread — the latter for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.