Joni Mitchell Announces Third Volume in ‘Archives’ Series
Joni Mitchell has announced the third volume in her ongoing Archives series, this time focusing on the fruitful four-year stretch that yielded her classic LPs For The Roses, Court And Spark, and The Hissing Of Summer Lawns.
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975), out October 6, features dozens of unheard recordings, including early demos and alternate versions, as well as unreleased live performances and more.
Ahead of Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975)’s release, Rhino has shared the demo of the Court And Spark hit “Help Me”:
Among the many highlights from the third volume are a pair of tracks from Mitchell’s December 1971 recording session with Graham Nash and David Crosby, a version of “You Turn Me On I’m A Radio” backed by Neil Young and the Stray Gators, an entire March 1974 performance from Los Angeles’ Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and more.
The collection, available as both 5-CD and 4-LP sets and available to preorder now, is accompanied by a 40-page book featuring archival photos and a conversation about this period between Mitchell and longtime friend Cameron Crowe.
Archives Vol. 3 will also be preceded on September 29 by the rerelease of the standalone reissue of the three Asylum LPs from this era, as well as 1970’s Ladies of the Canyon.
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975) Track List
CD One:
Graham Nash David Crosby Session
Wally Heider Studios, Hollywood, CA, Dec. 13, 1971
1. Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire
2. For The Roses
For The Roses Demos
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, late 1971 / early 1972
3. Banquet
4. Lesson In Survival
5. Like Veils Said Lorraine
6. See You Sometime
Live at Carnegie Hall
New York City, NY, Feb. 23, 1972
7. This Flight Tonight
8. Electricity
9. Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire
10. Big Yellow Taxi
11. Blue
12. For Free
13. Banquet
14. All I Want
15. Intro to A Case Of You
16. A Case Of You
17. Intro to Carey
18. Carey
19. Lesson In Survival
20. Woodstock
21. Intro to You Turn Me On I’m A Radio
22. You Turn Me On I’m A Radio
23. Intro to For The Roses
24. For The Roses
CD Two:
Live at Carnegie Hall [cont.]
New York City, NY, Feb. 23, 1972
1. Both Sides Now
2. My Old Man
3. Intro to The Circle Game
4. The Circle Game
For The Roses Early Sessions
Wally Heider Studios, Hollywood, CA, Apr. 16-21, 1972
5. Medley: Bony Moronie/Summertime Blues/You Never Can Tell – with James Taylor
6. Electricity – with James Taylor
7. You Turn Me On I’m A Radio – with Neil Young & The Stray Gators
8. See You Sometime (early version with bass & drums)
9. You Turn Me On I’m A Radio (early version with bass & drums)
Live at Royal Festival Hall
London, England, May 5, 1972
10. Intro to Judgement Of The Moon And Stars (Ludwig’s Tune)
11. Judgement Of The Moon And Stars (Ludwig’s Tune)
For The Roses Sessions
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Jul-Aug, 1972
12. Blonde In The Bleachers (alternate guitar mix)
13. Let The Wind Carry Me (piano/vocal mix)
14. Barangrill (guitar/vocal mix)
15. Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire (sax guide vocal)
16. Sunrise Raga
17. Twisted (early alternate version)
James Bay Benefit Concert
Paul Sauvé Arena, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Apr. 15, 1973
18. Intro to Big Yellow Taxi
19. Big Yellow Taxi
CD Three:
Court And Spark Demos
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Summer 1973
1. Piano Suite:
a. Down To You
b. Court And Spark
c. Car On A Hill
d. Down To You
2. People’s Parties
3. Help Me
4. Just LIke This Train
5. Raised On Robbery
6. Trouble Child
Wild Tales [Graham Nash] Session
Rudy Records Studios, San Francisco, CA, Aug. 25, 1973
7. Raised On Robbery (early working version)
8. Raised On Robbery – with Neil Young & The Santa Monica Flyers
Court And Spark Sessions
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Sep.-Oct., 1973
9. People’s Parties (early alternate take)
10. Trouble Child (early alternate take)
11. Car On A Hill (early alternate take)
12. Down To You (alternate version)
13. The Same Situation (alt vocal/piano mix)
14. Bonderia
Live at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
Los Angeles, CA, Mar. 3, 1974
15. Introduction
16. This Flight Tonight – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
17. You Turn Me On I’m A Radio – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
18. Free Man In Paris – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
19. The Same Situation – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
20. Just Like This Train – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
CD Four:
Live at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion [cont.]
Los Angeles, CA, Mar. 3, 1974
1. Rainy Night House – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
2. Woodstock – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
3. Cactus Tree
4. Big Yellow Taxi
5. Intro to People’s Parties
6. People’s Parties
7. All I Want
8. A Case Of You
9. Intro to For The Roses
10. For The Roses
11. Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire – with Tom Scott
12. Blue
13. For Free – with Tom Scott
14. Trouble Child – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
15. Help Me – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
16. Car On A Hill – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
CD Five:
Live at New Victoria Theatre
London, England, Apr. 22, 1974
1. Intro to Jericho
2. Jericho
Live at Wembley Stadium
London, England, Sep. 14, 1974
3. Woman Of Heart And Mind
The Hissing Of Summer Lawns Demos
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, 1975
4. In France They Kiss On Main Street
5. Edith And The Kingpin
6. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow
7. Shades Of Scarlet Conquering
8. The Boho Dance
9. Harry’s House
10. Dreamland
The Hissing Of Summer Lawns Sessions
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, 1975
11. In France They Kiss On Main Street (alternate version)
12. The Jungle Line (guitar/alternate vocal)
13. Edith And The Kingpin (alternate version)
14. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow (alternate version)
15. Shades Of Scarlet Conquering (alternate version)
16. The Boho Dance (alternate version)
17. Dreamland (early alternate band version)