Joni Mitchell Announces Third Volume in ‘Archives’ Series

Joni Mitchell has announced the third volume in her ongoing Archives series, this time focusing on the fruitful four-year stretch that yielded her classic LPs For The Roses, Court And Spark, and The Hissing Of Summer Lawns.

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975), out October 6, features dozens of unheard recordings, including early demos and alternate versions, as well as unreleased live performances and more.

Ahead of Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975)’s release, Rhino has shared the demo of the Court And Spark hit “Help Me”:

Among the many highlights from the third volume are a pair of tracks from Mitchell’s December 1971 recording session with Graham Nash and David Crosby, a version of “You Turn Me On I’m A Radio” backed by Neil Young and the Stray Gators, an entire March 1974 performance from Los Angeles’ Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and more.

The collection, available as both 5-CD and 4-LP sets and available to preorder now, is accompanied by a 40-page book featuring archival photos and a conversation about this period between Mitchell and longtime friend Cameron Crowe.

Archives Vol. 3 will also be preceded on September 29 by the rerelease of the standalone reissue of the three Asylum LPs from this era, as well as 1970’s Ladies of the Canyon.

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975) Track List

CD One:

Graham Nash David Crosby Session

Wally Heider Studios, Hollywood, CA, Dec. 13, 1971

1. Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire

2. For The Roses

For The Roses Demos

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, late 1971 / early 1972

3. Banquet

4. Lesson In Survival

5. Like Veils Said Lorraine

6. See You Sometime

Live at Carnegie Hall

New York City, NY, Feb. 23, 1972

7. This Flight Tonight

8. Electricity

9. Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire

10. Big Yellow Taxi

11. Blue

12. For Free

13. Banquet

14. All I Want

15. Intro to A Case Of You

16. A Case Of You

17. Intro to Carey

18. Carey

19. Lesson In Survival

20. Woodstock

21. Intro to You Turn Me On I’m A Radio

22. You Turn Me On I’m A Radio

23. Intro to For The Roses

24. For The Roses Editor’s picks

CD Two:

Live at Carnegie Hall [cont.]

New York City, NY, Feb. 23, 1972

1. Both Sides Now

2. My Old Man

3. Intro to The Circle Game

4. The Circle Game

For The Roses Early Sessions

Wally Heider Studios, Hollywood, CA, Apr. 16-21, 1972

5. Medley: Bony Moronie/Summertime Blues/You Never Can Tell – with James Taylor

6. Electricity – with James Taylor

7. You Turn Me On I’m A Radio – with Neil Young & The Stray Gators

8. See You Sometime (early version with bass & drums)

9. You Turn Me On I’m A Radio (early version with bass & drums)

Live at Royal Festival Hall

London, England, May 5, 1972

10. Intro to Judgement Of The Moon And Stars (Ludwig’s Tune)

11. Judgement Of The Moon And Stars (Ludwig’s Tune)

For The Roses Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Jul-Aug, 1972

12. Blonde In The Bleachers (alternate guitar mix)

13. Let The Wind Carry Me (piano/vocal mix)

14. Barangrill (guitar/vocal mix)

15. Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire (sax guide vocal)

16. Sunrise Raga

17. Twisted (early alternate version)

James Bay Benefit Concert

Paul Sauvé Arena, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Apr. 15, 1973

18. Intro to Big Yellow Taxi

19. Big Yellow Taxi

Related

CD Three:

Court And Spark Demos

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Summer 1973

1. Piano Suite:

a. Down To You

b. Court And Spark

c. Car On A Hill

d. Down To You

2. People’s Parties

3. Help Me

4. Just LIke This Train

5. Raised On Robbery

6. Trouble Child

Wild Tales [Graham Nash] Session

Rudy Records Studios, San Francisco, CA, Aug. 25, 1973

7. Raised On Robbery (early working version)

8. Raised On Robbery – with Neil Young & The Santa Monica Flyers

Court And Spark Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Sep.-Oct., 1973

9. People’s Parties (early alternate take)

10. Trouble Child (early alternate take)

11. Car On A Hill (early alternate take)

12. Down To You (alternate version)

13. The Same Situation (alt vocal/piano mix)

14. Bonderia

Live at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Los Angeles, CA, Mar. 3, 1974

15. Introduction

16. This Flight Tonight – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express

17. You Turn Me On I’m A Radio – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express

18. Free Man In Paris – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express

19. The Same Situation – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express

20. Just Like This Train – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express Trending Talking Heads to Appear Together for First Time in 21 Years Roger Stone Recorded Details of Fake Electors Plot Days After 2020 Election: Report Greta Van Fleet's Singer Worried He'd 'Have a Target on My Back' When He Came Out. Instead, Rock Fans Rallied Oliver Anthony's Populist, Polarizing 'Rich Men North of Richmond' on Track to Debut at Number One

CD Four:

Live at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion [cont.]

Los Angeles, CA, Mar. 3, 1974

1. Rainy Night House – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express

2. Woodstock – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express

3. Cactus Tree

4. Big Yellow Taxi

5. Intro to People’s Parties

6. People’s Parties

7. All I Want

8. A Case Of You

9. Intro to For The Roses

10. For The Roses

11. Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire – with Tom Scott

12. Blue

13. For Free – with Tom Scott

14. Trouble Child – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express

15. Help Me – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express

16. Car On A Hill – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express

CD Five:

Live at New Victoria Theatre

London, England, Apr. 22, 1974

1. Intro to Jericho

2. Jericho

Live at Wembley Stadium

London, England, Sep. 14, 1974

3. Woman Of Heart And Mind

The Hissing Of Summer Lawns Demos

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, 1975

4. In France They Kiss On Main Street

5. Edith And The Kingpin

6. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow

7. Shades Of Scarlet Conquering

8. The Boho Dance

9. Harry’s House

10. Dreamland

The Hissing Of Summer Lawns Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, 1975

11. In France They Kiss On Main Street (alternate version)

12. The Jungle Line (guitar/alternate vocal)

13. Edith And The Kingpin (alternate version)

14. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow (alternate version)

15. Shades Of Scarlet Conquering (alternate version)

16. The Boho Dance (alternate version)

17. Dreamland (early alternate band version)