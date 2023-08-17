×
Asylum Years

Joni Mitchell Announces Third Volume in ‘Archives’ Series

The Asylum Years (1972-1975) collects unreleased demos, alternate versions, and live recordings from the period that yielded For The RosesCourt And Spark, and The Hissing Of Summer Lawns
BERKELEY, CA - MARCH 1: Joni Mitchell performs at the Community Center in Berkeley, California on March 1, 1974. Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Joni Mitchell has announced the third volume in her ongoing Archives series, this time focusing on the fruitful four-year stretch that yielded her classic LPs For The RosesCourt And Spark, and The Hissing Of Summer Lawns.

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975), out October 6, features dozens of unheard recordings, including early demos and alternate versions, as well as unreleased live performances and more.

Ahead of Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975)’s release, Rhino has shared the demo of the Court And Spark hit  “Help Me”:

Among the many highlights from the third volume are a pair of tracks from Mitchell’s December 1971 recording session with Graham Nash and David Crosby, a version of “You Turn Me On I’m A Radio” backed by Neil Young and the Stray Gators, an entire March 1974 performance from Los Angeles’ Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and more.

The collection, available as both 5-CD and 4-LP sets and available to preorder now, is accompanied by a 40-page book featuring archival photos and a conversation about this period between Mitchell and longtime friend Cameron Crowe.

Archives Vol. 3 will also be preceded on September 29 by the rerelease of the standalone reissue of the three Asylum LPs from this era, as well as 1970’s Ladies of the Canyon.

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975) Track List

CD One:
Graham Nash David Crosby Session
Wally Heider Studios, Hollywood, CA, Dec. 13, 1971
   1.   Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire
   2.   For The Roses
For The Roses Demos
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, late 1971 / early 1972
   3.   Banquet
   4.   Lesson In Survival
   5.   Like Veils Said Lorraine
   6.   See You Sometime
Live at Carnegie Hall
New York City, NY, Feb. 23, 1972
   7.   This Flight Tonight
   8.   Electricity
   9.   Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire
   10.   Big Yellow Taxi
   11.   Blue
   12.   For Free
   13.   Banquet
   14.   All I Want
   15.   Intro to A Case Of You
   16.   A Case Of You
   17.   Intro to Carey
   18.   Carey
   19.   Lesson In Survival
   20.   Woodstock
   21.   Intro to You Turn Me On I’m A Radio
   22.   You Turn Me On I’m A Radio
   23.   Intro to For The Roses
   24.   For The Roses

CD Two:
Live at Carnegie Hall [cont.]
New York City, NY, Feb. 23, 1972
   1.   Both Sides Now
   2.   My Old Man
   3.   Intro to The Circle Game
   4.   The Circle Game
For The Roses Early Sessions
Wally Heider Studios, Hollywood, CA, Apr. 16-21, 1972
   5.   Medley: Bony Moronie/Summertime Blues/You Never Can Tell – with James Taylor   
   6.   Electricity – with James Taylor
   7.   You Turn Me On I’m A Radio – with Neil Young & The Stray Gators
   8.   See You Sometime (early version with bass & drums)
   9.   You Turn Me On I’m A Radio (early version with bass & drums)
Live at Royal Festival Hall
London, England, May 5, 1972
10.   Intro to Judgement Of The Moon And Stars (Ludwig’s Tune)
11.   Judgement Of The Moon And Stars (Ludwig’s Tune)
For The Roses Sessions
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Jul-Aug, 1972
  12.   Blonde In The Bleachers (alternate guitar mix)
   13.   Let The Wind Carry Me (piano/vocal mix)
   14.   Barangrill (guitar/vocal mix)
   15.   Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire (sax guide vocal)
   16.   Sunrise Raga
   17.   Twisted (early alternate version)
James Bay Benefit Concert
Paul Sauvé Arena, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Apr. 15, 1973
   18.   Intro to Big Yellow Taxi
   19.   Big Yellow Taxi

CD Three:
Court And Spark Demos
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Summer 1973
  1.   Piano Suite:
a. Down To You
b. Court And Spark
c. Car On A Hill
d. Down To You
   2.   People’s Parties
   3.   Help Me
   4.   Just LIke This Train
   5.   Raised On Robbery
   6.   Trouble Child
Wild Tales [Graham Nash] Session
Rudy Records Studios, San Francisco, CA, Aug. 25, 1973
  7.   Raised On Robbery (early working version)
   8.  Raised On Robbery – with Neil Young & The Santa Monica Flyers
Court And Spark Sessions
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Sep.-Oct., 1973
  9.    People’s Parties (early alternate take)
   10.   Trouble Child (early alternate take)
   11.   Car On A Hill (early alternate take)
   12.   Down To You (alternate version)
   13.   The Same Situation (alt vocal/piano mix)
   14.   Bonderia
Live at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
Los Angeles, CA, Mar. 3, 1974
   15.   Introduction
   16.   This Flight Tonight – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
   17.   You Turn Me On I’m A Radio – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
   18.   Free Man In Paris – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
   19.   The Same Situation – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
   20.   Just Like This Train – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express

CD Four:
Live at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion [cont.]
Los Angeles, CA, Mar. 3, 1974
   1.   Rainy Night House – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
   2.   Woodstock – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
   3.   Cactus Tree
   4.   Big Yellow Taxi
   5.   Intro to People’s Parties
   6.   People’s Parties
   7.   All I Want
   8.   A Case Of You
   9.   Intro to For The Roses
   10.   For The Roses
   11.   Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire – with Tom Scott
   12.   Blue
   13.   For Free – with Tom Scott
   14.   Trouble Child – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express 
   15.   Help Me – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express
   16.   Car On A Hill – with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express

CD Five:
Live at New Victoria Theatre
London, England, Apr. 22, 1974
   1.   Intro to Jericho
   2.   Jericho
Live at Wembley Stadium
London, England, Sep. 14, 1974
   3.   Woman Of Heart And Mind
The Hissing Of Summer Lawns Demos
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, 1975
 4.   In France They Kiss On Main Street
   5.   Edith And The Kingpin
   6.   Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow
   7.   Shades Of Scarlet Conquering
   8.   The Boho Dance
   9.   Harry’s House
   10. Dreamland
The Hissing Of Summer Lawns Sessions
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, 1975
  11.   In France They Kiss On Main Street (alternate version)
   12.   The Jungle Line (guitar/alternate vocal)
   13.   Edith And The Kingpin (alternate version)
   14.   Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow (alternate version)
   15.   Shades Of Scarlet Conquering (alternate version)
   16.   The Boho Dance (alternate version)
   17.   Dreamland (early alternate band version)

