Joni Mitchell’s Surprise Newport Folk Concert to Be Released as Live Album

Joni Mitchell’s surprise return to the stage at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival — her first live performance in 20 years — will be released as the upcoming live album At Newport.

In what’s now been dubbed “The Joni Jam,” Mitchell played an unannounced set at the legendary fest with an all-star band that featured Brandi Carlile along with Carlile’s bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth, Wynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford, Celisse, Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, and more.

Ahead of At Newport’s July 28 release — a year and four days after the July 24, 2022, Joni Jam — relive Mitchell’s performance of “Both Sides Now” from the fest:

The surprise set marked Mitchell’s first full show since 2000, her first Newport gig since 1969, as well as her first concert since she suffered a life-threatening brain aneurysm in 2015. In addition to capturing the 11 songs from the set, At Newport — available to preorder now — also boasts liner notes penned by Cameron Crowe.

“Mitchell emerged from the side of the stage, swaying smoothly, in fine summer-style with beret and sunglasses. Her good-natured mood instantly set the tone,” Crowe writes in the liner notes. “This performance would be an intimate gathering of friends, not unlike the Joni Jams she’d been hosting in her own living room over the last few years of recovery. Smiling broadly, Mitchell made her surprise appearance, taking her on-stage seat alongside Carlile. Within minutes, the news had rocketed around the globe. Mitchell was back, sparkling with enthusiasm, delivering a tender and passionate set of 13 songs, ending with a joyful sing-along of ‘The Circle Game.’”

Mitchell, this year’s Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song awardee, will return to the stage on June 10 when she and Carlile host another “Joni Jam” at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington, a sold-out show that marks Mitchell’s first ticketed event in over two decades. Trending ‘F--king Disgrace’: CNN Gifts Trump Primetime Campaign Rally ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Original Season 10 Finale: Raquel Turns Into a Terrorist Beyoncé Delivers 'Dangerously in Love' and Those Long-Awaited Visuals at 'Renaissance' Tour Opener Trump Mocks E. Jean Carroll at Town Hall, as His Fans Cheer Him On

At Newport Track List

1. Introduction by Brandi Carlile

2. “Big Yellow Taxi”

3. “A Case Of You”

4. “Amelia”

5. “Both Sides Now”

6. “Just Like This Train”

7. “Summertime”

8. “Carey”

9. “Help Me” – Celisse

10. “Come In From The Cold”

11. “Shine”

12. “The Circle Game”