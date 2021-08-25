Joni Mitchell Named MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year

Joni Mitchell will receive the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year Award at the Recording Academy charity’s annual pre-Grammys gala, January 29th, 2022, Variety reports.

“I’m honored to be chosen as person of the year by this great charity,” Mitchell said in a statement. “I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need.”

As always, the MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala will feature a concert with an array of artists paying tribute to Mitchell (a lineup has yet to be announced). There will also be a reception and silent auction, with proceeds benefitting MusiCares’ efforts to help musicians in need of financial, medical, or personal assistance. Tables for the event will be available to purchase starting September 8th via the MusiCares website.

“We are so excited to bring together an amazing line-up of artists to celebrate the musical legacy of Joni Mitchell,” MusiCares’ Executive Director, Laura Segura, said. “She is being honored not only for her iconic music and lyrics but for her trailblazing spirit and the inspiration she’s brought to so many artists.”

Last year’s MusiCares Person of the Year honoree was Aerosmith, while other recent recipients include Dolly Parton, Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Lionel Richie, Bob Dylan, and Carol King.