Joni Mitchell to Receive Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

In what’s shaping up to be a big year for the continued comeback of Joni Mitchell, the legendary singer-songwriter has been announced as this year’s recipient of the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

Mitchell will be feted on March 1 with an all-star tribute concert in Washington, D.C., an event that will be broadcast on March 31 across PBS stations nationwide. The participating artists have not yet been announced.

“This is a very prestigious award,” Mitchell said of the honor in a statement. “Thank you for honoring me.”

NEWS: Joni Mitchell is the next recipient of the Library's #GershwinPrize, the nation’s highest award for influence, impact & achievement in popular music. She will receive the prize at an all-star concert in Washington in March, which will air on @PBS. https://t.co/HpxyJpT3nt pic.twitter.com/pkXfJsygUI — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) January 12, 2023

“Joni Mitchell’s music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages,” Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, said in a statement. “Joni Mitchell’s music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes. We are honored to present the Gershwin Prize to this musical genius.”

The Canadian-born Mitchell is only the third artist born outside of the U.S. to receive the Gershwin Prize, following Paul McCartney and Gloria Estefan. She’s also the third female artist to receive the honor, following Estefan and Carole King. Mitchell will also join Gershwin Prize recipients like Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Billy Joel, and Lionel Richie. Trending Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event Jeff Beck, Rock's Quiet Guitar Virtuoso, Dead at 78 The Chainsmokers Admit to Having Threesomes Together and We Wish We Didn't Know TikTok’s True Crime Community Is Turning on Idaho Murder Survivors

Seven years after suffering a brain aneurysm, Mitchell staged a surprise return to live music last summer at the Newport Folk Festival, where she played her first full set of music in nearly 20 years. This coming June, Mitchell will take part in her first official concert in decades when she performs at Brandi Carlile’s Echoes Through the Canyon shows at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre.

Over the past year, Mitchell has also been on hand to receive the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year Award, as well as get an honoree doctorate from the Berklee School of Music. Mitchell also revealed plans to release a live album capturing her triumphant return at the Newport Folk Festival.