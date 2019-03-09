Joni Mitchell’s Rare Book of Handwritten Lyrics, Watercolor Paintings to Be Reprinted

Joni Mitchell’s Morning Glory on the Vine, a rare book of handwritten lyrics, poems and watercolor paintings that the singer-songwriter distributed to friends in 1971, will be available to the masses this October.

“In 1971, as her album Blue topped charts around the world, Joni Mitchell crafted one hundred copies of Morning Glory on the Vine as a holiday gift for her closest friends,” Mitchell’s site wrote of the book (via Pitchfork).

“For this stunningly beautiful book, Joni hand-wrote an exquisite selection of her own lyrics and poems and illustrated them with more than thirty of her original paintings and watercolors. Hand-crafted, signed, and numbered in Los Angeles, the existing copies of this labor of love have rarely been seen in the past half-century.”

The “faithfully reproduced facsimile” edition of the Morning Glory on the Vine, due out October 22nd via Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, will feature all of the pages from the original copies, as well as additional works that Mitchell intended to include in 1971. The reprinting, which coincides with a yearlong celebration of Mitchell’s 75th birthday, also boasts a new preface penned by the singer.

Visit Mitchell’s site to preorder Morning Glory on the Vine.

Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration, a tribute album featuring Brandi Carlile, James Taylor, Seal, Norah Jones, Chaka Khan and more, was released on Friday.