Joni Mitchell Surprise-Releases ‘Blue’ EP, Preps 50th-Anniversary Box Set

A day before the 50th anniversary of Blue, Joni Mitchell has revealed a digital EP of outtakes and demos.

The highlight of the five-track EP is “Hunter,” an outtake that was only released on the live album Amchitka, the 1970 Vancouver Greenpeace benefit Mitchell performed with James Taylor. In addition to the deep cut, the EP also contains alternate takes of “River” and “Urge for Going,” as well as demos for “California” and “A Case of You,” the latter of which features slightly different lyrics.

The Blue 50 (Demos & Outtakes) EP will accompany the massive box set Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968 To 1971), out October 29th. (It differs from Mitchell’s reissues of her first four albums, which arrives on Friday.) The new collection includes unreleased gems like 1969’s “Jesus” and a 1968 set at Le Hibou Coffee House in Ottawa, Ontario, famously recorded by Jimi Hendrix in attendance.

The box set is available as a five-CD set or a 10-LP collection limited to 4,000 copies, with her 1969 Carnegie Hall debut also sold as a separate three-LP set. Similar to the first installment of her Archives, the liner notes feature an interview with Cameron Crowe.

Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968 To 1971) Tracklist

Disc One

Joni’s home (late 1967/early 1968)

1. “Midnight Cowboy” – Version one

2. “The Dawntreader” – Demo with vocal overdub

3. “Song To A Seagull”

4. “Midnight Cowboy” – Version two

Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (late 1967/early 1968)

5. “The Way It Is”

6. Turn Around” – Incomplete

Home Demo, Joni’s home (late 1967/early 1968)

7. “I Had A King” – Demo with piano overdub

8. “Roses Blue” – Demo with peacock harp overdub

9. “The Fiddle And The Drum” – Piano demo

Song To A Seagull Session, Sunset Sound, Hollywood, CA (January 24, 1968

10. “Jeremy”

11. “Conversation”

12. “Both Sides Now”

13. “The Gift Of The Magi”

Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (early 1968)

14. “It’s Easy”

15. “Another Melody”

Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI (March 10, 1968)

16. Introduction

17. “Jeremy”

18. “Songs To Aging Children Come”

Disc Two

Le Hibou Coffee House, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Recorded by Jimi Hendrix (March 19, 1968)

First Set

1. “Night In The City”

2. “Come To The Sunshine”

3. Intro to “The Pirate Of Penance”

4. “The Pirate Of Penance”

5. “Conversation”

6. “The Way It Is”

7. Intro to “The Dawntreader”

8. “The Dawntreader”



Second Set

9. “Marcie”

10. Intro to “Nathan La Franeer”

11. “Nathan La Franeer”

12. Intro to “Dr. Junk”

13. “Dr. Junk”

14. Intro to “Michael From Mountains”

15. “Michael From Mountains”

16. “Go Tell The Drummer Man”

17. Intro to “I Don’t Know Where I Stand”

18. “I Don’t Know Where I Stand”

19. Intro to “Sisotowbell Lane”

20. “Sisotowbell Lane”

21. Intro to “Ladies Of The Canyon”

22. “Ladies Of The Canyon”

Studio Session, Western Recorders, Hollywood, CA (May 31, 1968)

23. “Come To The Sunshine”

Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (summer 1968)

24. “My Second Album”

25. “Lambert, Hendricks & Ross”

26. “The Pirate Of Penance”

Top Gear BBC Radio Broadcast, London, England (recorded September 23, 1968)

27. Intro to “Chelsea Morning”

28. “Chelsea Morning” – with the John Cameron Group

29. Intro to “The Gallery”

30. “The Gallery”

31. Intro to “Night In The City”

32. “Nght In The City” – with the John Cameron Group

Disc Three

Live at Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY (February 1, 1969)

First Set

1. “Chelsea Morning”

2. “Valentine for Joni

3. “Cactus Tree”

4. “Night In The City”

5. “I Had A King”

6. “Blue Boy”

7. My American Skirt

8. The Fiddle And The Drum”

9. Spoony’s Wonderful Adventure

10. “That Song About The Midway”

11. “Both Sides Now”

Second Set

12. “Marcie”

13. “Nathan La Franeer”

14. Intro to “The Gallery”

15. “The Gallery”

16. “Hunter”

17. “Morning Morgantown”

18. Intro to “Get Together”

19. “Get Together”

20. Intro to “The Circle Game/Little Green”

21. “The Circle Game/Little Green”

Encore

22. “Michael From Mountains”

Disc Four

Live at Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY (February 1, 1969)1

1. Intro to “Urge For Going”

2.“Urge For Going”

Clouds Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (spring 1969)

3. “Conversation”

4. “Blue Boy”

5. “The Priest”

Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (mid 1969)

6. “Jesus”

7. Playing piano and vocalizing

The Dick Cavett Show ABC TV Broadcast, New York City, NY (Recorded August 18, 1969)

8. “Chelsea Morning”

9. “Willy”

10. “For Free”

11. Interview

12. “The Fiddle And The Drum”

Ladies Of The Canyon Demo Session, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (late 1969)

13. “Woodstock”

Live at Centennial Auditorium, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada (November 1, 1969)

14. “As I Lie Thinking In My Backyard On August 2nd”

15. “Roses Blue”

16. “Rainy Night House”

Ladies Of The Canyon Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (late 1969)

17. “Ladies Of The Canyon” – with cellos

18. “Blue Boy” – with recorder coda

In Concert BBC TV Broadcast, (recorded September 3, 1970)

19. “All I Want”

Blue Demo Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (September 1970)

20. “A Case Of You”

21. “California”

Disc Five

In Concert BBC Radio Broadcast, Paris Theatre, London England (recorded October 29, 1970)

1. Introduction

2. “That Song About The Midway”

3. Intro to “The Gallery”

4. “The Gallery”

5. Hunter”

6. Intro to “River”

7. “River”

8. “My Old Man”

9. “The Priest”

10. This is a mountain dulcimer

11. “Carey”

12. “A Case Of You” – with James Taylor

13. Intro to “California” – with James Taylor

14. “California” – with James Taylor

15. Intro to “For Free” – with James Taylor

16. “For Free” – with James Taylor

17. Intro to “The Circle Game” – with James Taylor

18. “The Circle Game” – with James Taylor

19. Intro to “You Can Close Your Eyes” – with James Taylor

20. “You Can Close Your Eyes” – with James Taylor

21. “Both Sides Now”

22. Intro to “Big Yellow Taxi”

23. “Big Yellow Taxi”

Blue Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (late 1970/early 1971)

24. “Hunter”

25. “River” – with French horns

26. “Urge For Going” – with strings