Joni Mitchell, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels to Receive Kennedy Center Honors

Kennedy Center Honors will return this December with a stellar class of honorees. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, Motown Record founder Berry Gordy, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, entertainer Bette Midler, and bass-baritone Justino Díaz will be celebrated at this year’s ceremony.

This year’s class of honorees will also be part of the Kennedy’s Center’s return to the ceremony’s December schedule. Due to Covid-19, the 2020 ceremony was postponed to May and featured a series of indoor and outdoor events spread out over a few days. The 2021 ceremony will return to the Kennedy Center Opera House on December 5th.

“After the challenges and heartbreak of the last many months, and as we celebrate 50 years of the Kennedy Center, I dare add that we are prepared to throw ‘the party to end all parties’ in D.C. on December 5th, feting these extraordinary people and welcoming audiences back to our campus,” Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter said in a statement.

The 2020 recipients included Debbie Allen, Garth Brooks, Joan Baez, Dick Van Dyke, and Midori.