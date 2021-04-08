Joni Mitchell to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of ‘Blue’ With Remasters of First Four Albums

For the next installment of her newly launched Archives series, Joni Mitchell will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Blue with remasters of her first four albums.

The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) will contain reissues of her 1968 debut Song to a Seagull, 1969’s Clouds (1969), 1970’s Ladies of the Canyon, and Blue — her masterpiece that marked her final Reprise release. Her follow-up, 1972’s For the Roses, was her first release on Asylum.

Song to a Seagull, produced by David Crosby, was recently remixed by Mitchell and Matt Lee. “The original mix was atrocious,” Mitchell said. “It sounded like it was recorded under a jello bowl, so I fixed it!”

The Reprise Albums arrives on June 25th as a four-CD set, as well as a four-LP limited edition limited to 10,000 copies. Ahead of the release, Mitchell dropped a remaster of “A Case of You,” which you can hear above.

The cover art for the box set features a self portrait by Mitchell; liner notes were written by Brandi Carlile. “In my opinion, Blue is the greatest album ever made,” she wrote. “Blue didn’t make me a better songwriter. Blue made me a better woman… No matter what we are dealing with in these times we can rejoice and know that of all the ages we could have lived through, we lived in the time of Joni Mitchell.”

The Reprise Albums follows The Early Years (1963-1967), released last fall. It focused on Mitchell’s work leading up to her debut, containing 29 unreleased songs.