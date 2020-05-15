Jonas Brothers Officially Release New Songs ‘X’ and ‘Five More Minutes’

Jonas Brothers officially released two new songs, “X” featuring Colombian singer Karol G and “Five More Minutes,” on Thursday at midnight. The former is featured in the credits of their recent Amazon concert film, Happiness Continues, and the band originally previewed “Five More Minutes” during their 2020 Grammy performance.

“X” is a sultry dance number with flirty lyrics. “She said, ‘ooh, ooh, ooh/ Kiss me like your ex is in the room-oom-oom,” the chorus goes. “Don’t you be afraid of something new/If you play it right you could be that someone, that someone who won’t leave me lonely tonight.” Karol G also chimes in with her fiery verse in Spanish: “Caliente, te pongo caliente/No te de miedo vivir algo diferente/Las ganas no se equivocan/Pon to lengua en mi boca/Viva la vida loca.”

In contrast, “Five More Minutes” showcases the band’s softer side. The yearning ballad’s chorus pleads for more time with a loved one: “Give me five more minutes/Baby, I’m not finished loving you/I don’t wanna end it when we’re only just beginning/Give me five more minutes.”

Last month, Jonas Brothers participated in John Krasinski’s virtual prom via his online show, Some Good News, where the group performed a socially distanced “Sucker.” The band had been scheduled to kickoff their Las Vegas residency at Park MGM in April, but they were forced to cancel due to coronavirus concerns.