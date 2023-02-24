Jonas Brothers‘ Preflight ’Wings’ Teases Album Release

The Jonas Brothers released their new single “Wings” on Thursday, ahead of their upcoming album out this spring.

The two-minute track blends their smooth harmonies over a chilled out pop-rock beat: “You gave me a reason, you got me believing/ You’re making me say/ You are the wings I need to fly away/ You are the wings I need to fly away/ It was you/ It was you, it was you from the very start.”

The Album will be the group's sixth studio album and follow up Happiness Begins, which was released in 2019. The Jonas Brothers have swapped out their creative partnership with Ryan Tedder on Happiness Begins for a new approach alongside singer and songwriter Jon Bellion.

Like “Wings,” the new album will lean into seventies themes, with homage paid to what made the Bee Gees so successful. “They were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father,” Kevin said in an interview with Variety. “And obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities.”

Although The Album was scheduled to release on May 5, but the Jonas Brothers posted an update on social media Wednesday night, informing followers that the LP will now arrive one week later than planned on May 12. “Sometimes the best projects take a little bit longer than originally planned,” read the caption. “We’re moving THE ALBUM release date back one week to May 12th and releasing it on vinyl too.”