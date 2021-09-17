Jonas Brothers Want to Know ‘Who’s in Your Head’ on New Song

Jonas Brothers have dropped their new single, “Who’s in Your Head,” following “Remember This,” which came out in June.

“I wanna know who’s in your head/Stealing your heart while I’m still bleeding,” they sing on the chorus. “Who’s in your bed/Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleeping/Got lost in your halo halo/I just wanna know/Now who’s in your head in your head/I wanna know who’s in your head.”

The funky track was co-written by hitmakers Max Martin and Rami Yacoub. The band first teased the song during their tour date at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, according to a statement. They later shared a TikTok snippet of it.

Jonas Brothers are in the midst of their Remember This tour, which wraps on October 27th in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl. In May, they shared the single “Leave Before You Love Me” featuring Marshmello. The brothers will also release their joint memoir Blood in November.