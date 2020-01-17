Jonas Brothers Pay Homage to ‘Risky Business,’ ‘Grease,’ ‘Say Anything’ in ‘What a Man Gotta Do’ Video

Jonas Brothers enlist their significant others — Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas — in the new video for their single, “What a Man Gotta Do.” The respective spouses of Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas previously appeared in the siblings’ video for “Sucker.”

In the rollout to the visual’s Thursday midnight release, hints about the video’s themes were revealed via retro movie posters mirroring classic late Seventies and Eighties films. Danielle Jonas shared a Say Anything-styled image, Chopra’s recalled Risky Business and Turner’s mimicked Grease. For their mates’ part, they channeled Saturday Night Fever vibes in a photo teaser.

True to the teasers, the video opens with the classic Risky Business hallway sock slide, before segueing into a Grease high school dance sequence where the Jonas Brothers perform. Later, the famous Say Anything radio scene is recreated.

“So what a man gotta do/to be totally locked up by you?” they sing on the chorus. “What a man gotta do/What a man gotta prove to be totally locked up by you?”

“What a Man Gotta Do” follows the trio’s holiday single “Like It’s Christmas” and Diplo collaboration “Lonely.” The group — who went on hiatus in 2013 — reformed in 2019 for their first studio album in a decade, Happiness Begins, and the Amazon Prime documentary Chasing Happiness.

The Jonas Brothers, who played their single “Only Human” at the American Music Awards, will perform January 25th at the Hollywood Palladium as as part of the Citi Sound Vault series the week of the 2020 Grammy Awards. During that ceremony, which airs the next day on CBS, their single “Sucker” is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The group will also perform January 24th alongside Gary Clark Jr., Alice Cooper, Foo Fighters, John Legend, John Mayer and H.E.R. at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute, which honors Aerosmith.