Watch the Jonas Brothers Perform ‘What a Man Gotta Do’ on ‘Corden’

The Jonas Brothers stopped by The Late Late Show to perform their recent single “What a Man Gotta Do.” The trio gave the song a raucous performance with the help of their live band and a few back-up singers, creating an upbeat, party atmosphere in the late night show’s studio.

The band released two music videos for the single last month, the first starring their significant others Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas and inspired by ’80s films like Risky Business and Say Anything. The second, an “alternate” video, saw the musicians riding around Las Vegas in a car while singing the tune.

The release of “What a Man Gotta Do” followed the trio’s holiday single “Like It’s Christmas” and their recent Diplo collaboration “Lonely.” The group — who went on hiatus in 2013 — reformed in 2019 for their first studio album in a decade, Happiness Begins, and the Amazon Prime documentary Chasing Happiness.

The group also performed “What a Man Gotta Do” at the Grammys, where they also previewed “Five More Minutes,” a new song that has yet to be released. Last month, the Jonas Brothers announced their Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM hotel, beginning April 1st.