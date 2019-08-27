 Watch Jonas Brothers Perform ‘Sucker’ at Asbury Park for 2019 VMAs – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next Watch Jonas Brothers Perform 'Sucker' at Asbury Park for 2019 VMAs Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Jonas Brothers Perform ‘Sucker’ at Asbury Park for 2019 VMAs

The Jersey trio also played “Only Human,” starting their set at the famed Stone Pony and ending with fireworks off the boardwalk

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
jonas brothers asbury park

Jonas Brothers, who were raised in New Jersey, performed "Sucker" and "Only Human" at the state's famed Asbury Park for the VMAs.

Chris Spiegel/Madison Marquette

The New Jersey-raised Jonas Brothers celebrated their home state for their VMA performance by performing their Happiness Begins singles “Sucker” and “Only Human” on the famed Asbury Park boardwalk. The band is currently on their first tour together in six years.

The band took on “Sucker” to a packed audience at the famed Stone Pony with their full band. During the second verse, they performed while walking out of the venue to more fans screaming outside. They made their way towards a stage on Asbury Park’s boardwalk as they began their latest single “Only Human.” The boys danced in front of a stacked horn section as a firework show began behind them.

The Jonas Brothers had disbanded in 2013 following turmoil within the group. Nick and Joe Jonas pursued solo projects while the eldest Kevin started a construction company as well as a communications venture meant to aid social media influencers. In February, the band of brothers announced their reunion and released “Sucker,” their first Number One single ever, in March. Happiness Begins, the group’s first album in a decade, came out in June and debuted at Number One. The Jonas Brothers launched their tour earlier this month.

At the Video Music Awards, the group is nominated for six awards, including Best Group and Video of the Year for “Sucker.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad