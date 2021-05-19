Jonas Brothers Plot ‘Remember This’ Summer Tour

The Jonas Brothers will embark on a U.S. tour this summer.
The 44-date Remember This trek is set to launch August 20th at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, and wrap October 27th at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Country star Kelsea Ballerini will serve as support throughout most of the tour.
“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour this summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini!” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. “If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends, and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!”
Tickets for all shows will go on sale Thursday, May 27th, at 10 a.m. local time via the Jonas Brothers’ website. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets from May 24th at 10 a.m. local time through May 26th at 10 p.m. local time.
The Remember This tour gets its name from the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming single, which will be used as part of NBC’s promotional campaign for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The song will premiere on June 18th, the first night of the U.S. Track and Field Trials.
The Jonas Brothers released their most recent album, Happiness Begins, in 2019, marking their first record in a decade.
The Jonas Brothers Tour Dates
August 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
August 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
August 25 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*
August 28 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*
August 30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
September 1 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
September 2 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
September 3 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 5 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 7 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
September 9 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
September 11 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino*
September 12 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 14 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 16 – Nashville, TN @ venue TBD
September 17 – Nashville, TN @ venue TBD
September 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown*
September 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 24 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
September 25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
September 26 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
September 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
October 1 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
October 2 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
October 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
October 6 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
October 7 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
October 9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
October 10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
October 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
October 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
October 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amp
October 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
October 19 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
October 21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
October 22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
October 23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
*without Kelsea Ballerini