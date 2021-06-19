 Jonas Brothers Release Tokyo Olympics Song 'Remember This' - Rolling Stone
Jonas Brothers Release Tokyo Olympics Song ‘Remember This’

Band previously teased the song during Billboard Music Awards medley

A month after Jonas Brothers teased their new song “Remember This” during their medley performance at the Billboard Music Awards, the band released the track in full Saturday.

With its anthemic chorus — “Used to pray for a moment just like this / There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist / Baby we’re gonna wanna remember this — “Remember This” will feature during NBC’s coverage of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, which begin July 23rd.

An Olympics’ “In-Games” version of “Remember This” will feature new lyrics inspired by the Olympic Games and Team USA. Additionally, the Jonas Brothers will perform the new song in full for the first time during the Tokyo Olympics, as well as appear in the NBC special Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers on July 21st, two days before the opening ceremony.

“Remember This” shares its name with the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming tour, a 44-date Remember This trek that kicks off August 20th in Las Vegas.

In May, Jonas Brothers also shared the single “Leave Before You Love Me” featuring Marshmello. The brothers will also release their joint memoir Blood in November.

