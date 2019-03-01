×
Watch Jonas Brothers’ Extol Obsession, Appear With Partners in New ‘Sucker’ Video

Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas make cameos in new clip

Brittany Spanos

The Jonas Brothers are back with their first song in nearly six years, “Sucker,” and have released an accompanying video. The band of brothers will appear nightly on The Late Show With James Corden from Monday, March 4th through Thursday, March 7th.

On the upbeat “Sucker,” the siblings extol their obsession with their respective loves. “I’m a sucker for all the subliminal things going on no one knows about you (about you),” they sing on the chorus. “And you’re making the typical me/Break my typical rules/It’s true.” The guys appear with their significant others – Danielle who is married to Kevin, Priyanka Chopra who is married to Nick and Sophie Turner who is engaged to Joe – as they indulge in a lavish setting at a mansion.

The Jonas Brothers comprises Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, the three oldest of four siblings. The group officially formed in 2005; at the time the youngest, Nick, had already established himself a young Broadway star and released his Christian pop debut album. The group made their debut the following year on Columbia with It’s About Time before moving over to the Disney-owned Hollywood Records. Between 2007 and 2009, they released three albums with Hollywood while simultaneously becoming a fixture on the Disney channel with appearances on Hannah Montana, the film Camp Rock with Demi Lovato and their own short-lived series Jonas.

While working on the never-released V, their fifth album, the band began to experience a “deep rift,” as they said in a statement at the time, and broke up in 2013. Though they all began pursuing projects independent of the band before their fourth album was even released, the time since has seen the trio blossom in their solo careers. Nick Jonas has released two solo LPs and had a hit on his hands with the 2014 single “Jealous.” Joe Jonas formed DNCE and also had success with the single “Cake by the Ocean.” Following the reality show Married to Jonas, Kevin Jonas has moved into the business sphere with the construction company JonasWerner as well as the Blu Market Company, which oversees communications and strategies for social media influencers.

