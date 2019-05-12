×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty Tour 360: 10 Things We Learned Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Jonas Brothers Perform New Singles, Throwback Hit on ‘SNL’

Reunited trio play “Sucker” and “Cool”/”Burnin’ Up” medley, appear in “Judge Court” sketch

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

The reunited Jonas Brothers returned to Saturday Night Live for the first time since 2009, appearing as musical guests alongside host Emma Thompson.

The trio first blistered through a performance of their first single in six years, “Sucker.” With a vibrant balloon-filled backdrop, the pop trio brought a plethora of soulful energy to the song with Nick and Joe Jonas taking lead on vocals.

For their second SNL set, the band took things slow at first delivering a downtempo rendition of their latest single “Cool” before transitioning into a fiery medley of their 2008 hit “Burnin’ Up.”

During this week’s show, the band also appeared in a sketch parodying Judge Judy and The People’s Court as three boys who threw a house party causing $5 million in damages. While Nick admits to setting the house on fire, the judges decide to take the brothers to dinner instead of arresting them since they remind the judges (Kate McKinnon, Thompson, Aidy Bryant) of their sons.

The Jonas Brothers are set to release their fifth studio album Happiness Begins on June 7th, marking their first album since 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times. They just announced that they’d be adding 23 more dates to their “Happiness Begins” tour.

Related

Emma Thompson on 'SNL': 3 Sketches You Have to See
See 'SNL' Cold Open Tease Republicans Over Enduring Support of Trump

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad