Billboard Music Awards 2019: Jonas Brothers Perform Fiery Medley

The Jonas Brothers performed their Number One single “Sucker” at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas alongside songs from their individual pursuits. It was the trio’s first award show performance in over a decade.

They launched their medley in the middle of the audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, with Nick Jonas alone delivering his 2014 song “Jealous” from his eponymous sophomore solo album. Brother Joe Jonas joined in and then they segued into “Cake By the Ocean” by DNCE, Joe Jonas’ dance-pop group. The brothers worked their way down the aisle towards the main stage as dancers grooved behind them. Their brother Kevin Jonas was waiting for them as he launched into a riff from the Jonas Brothers’ single “Sucker.” It culminated in their united fiery delivery, which was backed by equally fiery pyrotechnics.

“Sucker” was the group’s first new song in six years; they parted ways in 2013 following a “deep rift” in the band along with a desire to pursue solo endeavors. They released four albums during their initial run, three of which were released via the Disney-owned Hollywood Records. As part of the Disney brand, they also starred in their own TV show (Jonas L.A.) and two made-for-television Disney Original films: Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2.

The JoBros will be the musical guest on the May 11th episode of Saturday Night Live, just a few weeks before releasing their fifth LP Happiness Begins. In August, they’ll embark on a North American tour that will feature support from Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.