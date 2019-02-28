×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Watch Aerosmith Rip Through 'Mama Kin' at Woodstock '94 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

RS Daily News: JoBros Reunite; Stevie Nicks on Harry Styles; Carly Rae Jepsen’s New Songs

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All

In our daily news show, Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos checks in on a few of the headlines everyone is discussing. For today’s episode, watch the video to get a quick take on:

  1. Jonas Brothers confirm reunion tour
  2. Stevie Nicks talks about her shawl vault and why Harry Styles is the son she always wanted
  3. A Star Is Born returns to theaters
  4. See Idris Elba play DJ-turned-nanny in Turn Up Charlie trailer
  5. Song of the Day: Carly Rae Jepsen, “Now That I Found You

Tune in each day for a new episode.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad