Jonas Brothers Confirm Reunion, Plan First New Music in Six Years

Hours after stirring reunion rumors by blacking out their group Twitter account, Jonas Brothers detailed their major plans for 2019 on Thursday. The pop group will issue “Sucker,” their first single in six years and first with Republic Records, on Friday, March 1st at midnight ET.

The trio — Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas — will premiere the song onstage during a weeklong takeover of The Late Late Show With James Corden, which airs between Monday, March 4th and Thursday, March 7th. The run also includes interviews, sketches, songs and a “Carpool Karaoke” spot.

The Jonases teased their late-night stint with a clip of their “Carpool Karaoke” segment. The video opens with host James Corden picking up the members individually and marveling over the reunion. “We’re back!” the singers say in unison.

“Sucker” will mark the brothers’ first new material since their 2013 live LP, Live, and singles “First Time” and “Pom Poms.” They’ve yet to announce whether the new track will appear on an album, which would follow their fourth studio record, 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

Jonas Brothers broke up in October 2013, just two days before a scheduled tour, with a spokesperson citing a “deep rift in the band” and “big disagreement over their music direction.”