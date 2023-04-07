Jonas Brothers Reminisce About Deep Conversations at ‘Waffle House’ on New Single

The Jonas Brothers have different, fonder memories of Waffle House than what the restaurant’s reputation might suggest. On their latest single, aptly titled “Waffle House,” the three-piece band reminisce about deep conversations shared over hot plates of breakfast food — not stumbling into Waffle House after a night out and seeing the kitchen staff throw down in a brawl before making their pancakes.

“Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary,” the Jonas Brothers shared in a statement. “It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together.”

The second preview of their forthcoming album, The Album, out May 12, “Waffle House,” is an ode to Nick, Joe, and Kevin’s brotherhood. They sing about having a “headstrong father and a determined mother,” adding: “That’s why some nights we tried to kill each other/But you know it’s always love.” Their sibling squabbles have halted the Jonas Brothers more than once, but you can’t really break up a band of brothers whose sole sanctuary is the comforting scent of maple syrup and bacon grease.

“‘Waffle House’ was born from a simple but powerful idea: When you sit down with the people that matter most, anything is possible,” they added. “This song isn’t about a restaurant, it’s about coming together with the people you love and making your dreams come true.”

The new single following the release of “Wings,” a too-short introduction to their latest creative partnership with producer and songwriter Jon Bellion, who oversaw the creation of The Album in the same way that Ryan Tedder did on its predecessor Happiness Begins.