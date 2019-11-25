Watch Jonas Brothers Harmonize ‘Only Human’ at 2019 AMAs

The Jonas Brothers avoided the theatrics of most performers at the 2019 American Music Awards, harmonizing on a straight-ahead version of their single “Only Human” on Sunday night.

As the trio bopped around the stage, a massive wall of TV screens flashed clips of the band members. Kevin Jonas strummed an electric guitar, and brothers Nick and Joe traded off on lead vocals. “It’s only human, you know that it’s real,” Nick sang on the bouncy track. “So why would you fight or try to deny the way that you feel?”

“Only Human” is the third single from the Jonas Brothers’ June-issued fifth LP, Happiness Begins, following “Sucker” and “Cool.”

Earlier this month, the trio released a new holiday song, “Like It’s Christmas,” following previous Christmas singles “Girl of My Dreams” and “Joyful Kings.” After reuniting as a band in 2019, they released their fourth album Happiness Begins, alongside an Amazon Prime documentary Chasing Happiness. They’re currently on the second leg of their tour in support of the LP.