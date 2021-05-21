Jonas Brothers, Marshmello Link Up for ‘Leave Before You Love Me’

The Jonas Brothers have teamed up with DJ/producer Marshmello for a new song, “Leave Before You Love Me.”

“Leave Before You Love Me” is a slick but somber bit of pop-rock, with an Eighties-style groove cruising underneath the Jonas Brothers’ heartbroken harmonies: “Dancing on the edge ’bout to take it too far/It’s messing with my head how I mess with your heart/If you wake up in your bed alone in the dark/I’m sorry/Gotta leave before you love me.”

The Jonas Brothers will include “Leave Before You Love Me” in a special medley they’re set to perform at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23rd (Marshmello will join the group for the performance as well). The Jonas Brothers’ set will close out the show, while Nick Jonas will be hosting the event.

“Leave Before You Love Me” arrives a few days after the Jonas Brothers announced a massive summer tour, which will kick off August 20th in Las Vegas and feature support from Kelsea Ballerini. The Jonas Brothers are also gearing up for the June 18th release of a new single, “Remember This,” which will be part of NBC’s promotional campaign for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. They released their most recent album, Happiness Begins, in 2019, marking their first record in a decade.