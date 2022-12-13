Jonas Brothers Will Take Las Vegas for Another Spin With 2023 Residency

The Jonas Brothers have made themselves right at home in Las Vegas, where they performed two stretches of shows as part of a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM earlier this year. And the trio can’t seem to get enough of the bright lights and sold-out crowds, so they’re heading back for a third spin around the black in February 2023.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas will be stationed at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Feb. 17, 18, and 19 for an exclusive three-night stretch. The initial residency, held in June, spanned five nights, with another three added for the second in November. General sale for the winter shows begins Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start sharing everything we’re planning for 2023, and 3 more shows in Vegas is the perfect way to kick things off,” the band wrote on Twitter. Back in September, a post on their group account teased the making of a new record, on which Joe commented: “You mean finished the album.”

During their residency shows, the Jonas Brothers have been keeping fans on their toes by switching up the setlist each night with a different mixture of their classics – like “Year 3000” and “Burnin’ Up” – and new material from their 2019 comeback album Happiness Begins. Then, there’s their Marshmello collab “Leave Before You Love Me” and updated arrangements of their solo material, including Nick’s “Jealous” and DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean.”

“We had an amazing time playing the shows, but it was limited to just five dates, so we’ve talked a lot about going back and doing some more,” Nick told Rolling Stone in August ahead of the second string of shows. With a third, they’ve come to really know their way around the Dolby Live at Park MGM stage.