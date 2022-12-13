fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Boys Are Back in Town

Jonas Brothers Will Take Las Vegas for Another Spin With 2023 Residency

The trio will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM for the third time to perform three additional shows
The Jonas Brothers Courtesy of The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers have made themselves right at home in Las Vegas, where they performed two stretches of shows as part of a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM earlier this year. And the trio can’t seem to get enough of the bright lights and sold-out crowds, so they’re heading back for a third spin around the black in February 2023.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas will be stationed at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Feb. 17, 18, and 19 for an exclusive three-night stretch. The initial residency, held in June, spanned five nights, with another three added for the second in November. General sale for the winter shows begins Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start sharing everything we’re planning for 2023, and 3 more shows in Vegas is the perfect way to kick things off,” the band wrote on Twitter. Back in September, a post on their group account teased the making of a new record, on which Joe commented: “You mean finished the album.”

Trending

During their residency shows, the Jonas Brothers have been keeping fans on their toes by switching up the setlist each night with a different mixture of their classics – like “Year 3000” and “Burnin’ Up” – and new material from their 2019 comeback album Happiness Begins. Then, there’s their Marshmello collab “Leave Before You Love Me” and updated arrangements of their solo material, including Nick’s “Jealous” and DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean.”

“We had an amazing time playing the shows, but it was limited to just five dates, so we’ve talked a lot about going back and doing some more,” Nick told Rolling Stone in August ahead of the second string of shows. With a third, they’ve come to really know their way around the Dolby Live at Park MGM stage.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

‘We're Going to Die and Make Serious Mistakes’: Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis Confront Their Acting Legacies and Sobriety

11,000-Year-Old Carving of Man Holding His Penis, Surrounded by Leopards, Is Oldest-Known Depiction of a Narrative Scene

Patty Jenkins' ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a ‘Great Grift’ to Boost His Finances

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad