 Jonas Brothers Announce Las Vegas Residency - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Jonas Brothers Announce Las Vegas Residency Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Jonas Brothers Announce Las Vegas Residency

Band will perform new song “What a Man Gotta Do” at the Grammys this Sunday

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas. Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform at Y100's Jingle Ball at BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla2019 Jingle Ball - , FL, Sunrise, USA - 22 Dec 2019

On Friday, the Jonas Brothers announced their Las Vegas residency, at the Park Theater at Park MGM Resort.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterst

On Friday, the Jonas Brothers announced their Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM Resort.

The band previously teased the announcement in the alternate music video for their new single “What a Man Gotta Do,” in which they ride around the Las Vegas strip. The residency will begin April 1st.

A presale for Citi card holders will begin Monday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. PST, and Jonas Brothers fan club members will gain access to an exclusive presale on Tuesday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. PST. M Life Rewards member presale will begin Wednesday, January 29th at 10:00 a.m. PST, with all presales ending on Thursday, January 30th at 10:00 a.m. PST. General ticket sale begins Friday, January 31st at 10:00 a.m. PST.

The Jonas Brothers will perform “What a Man Gotta Do” live for the first time this Sunday, January 26th at the 62nd Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This year the band is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song “Sucker.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.