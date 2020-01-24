Jonas Brothers Announce Las Vegas Residency

On Friday, the Jonas Brothers announced their Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM Resort.

The band previously teased the announcement in the alternate music video for their new single “What a Man Gotta Do,” in which they ride around the Las Vegas strip. The residency will begin April 1st.

A presale for Citi card holders will begin Monday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. PST, and Jonas Brothers fan club members will gain access to an exclusive presale on Tuesday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. PST. M Life Rewards member presale will begin Wednesday, January 29th at 10:00 a.m. PST, with all presales ending on Thursday, January 30th at 10:00 a.m. PST. General ticket sale begins Friday, January 31st at 10:00 a.m. PST.

The Jonas Brothers will perform “What a Man Gotta Do” live for the first time this Sunday, January 26th at the 62nd Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This year the band is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song “Sucker.”