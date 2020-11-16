Jonas Brothers Relive Holiday Memories in ‘I Need You Christmas’ Video

The Jonas Brothers have released a heartwarming new lyric video for their holiday single, “I Need You Christmas.”

The piano ballad sees the brothers showing their appreciation for the yuletide season, a time to gather together as a family and relive childhood memories of opening presents on Christmas Day: “I miss the feeling/Waiting for Santa to show/Caroling late night/And all the childrenʼs eyes aglow.” The accompanying video shows actual home video from the Jonas household on Christmas over the years, with Nick, Joe, and Kevin opening their presents around the tree as children and as adults.

“With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to,” the brothers posted on Instagram after the single was first released. “The holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times…For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully, it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us.”

Last year, the Jonas Brothers released another original Christmas song, “Like It’s Christmas.” Earlier this year, they dropped their single “X” featuring Colombian music star Karol G, which arrived alongside their track “Five More Minutes.”