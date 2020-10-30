Jonas Brothers Recall Joyful Holiday Memories on New Song ‘I Need You Christmas’

Jonas Brothers celebrate holiday cheer, past and upcoming, and want their fans to feel the warmth of the season, too, with their new song, “I Need You Christmas.”

“With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to,” Joe, Nick and Kevin posted on Instagram, along with sharing photos through the years of them celebrating Christmas with their family. “The Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times.”

The piano-and-strings buoyed song has a classic Christmas vibe, with lyrics that recall hanging with friends by the fire, angels on treetops and waiting in anticipation for Santa. “I need you Christmas/Oh how I miss you the most,” they harmonize. “Greetings from loved ones/And lovers under mistletoe.”

“For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree,” they added on Instagram. “Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us.”

Last year around this time, Jonas Brothers released another original Christmas song, “Like It’s Christmas.” Earlier this year, they dropped their single “X” featuring Colombian music star Karol G, which arrived alongside their track “Five More Minutes.”