Jonas Brothers Announce First Album in 10 Years ‘Happiness Begins’

Just a couple months after announcing their reunion, the Jonas Brothers are set to release their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, on June 7th. This will be their first full-length LP since 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

The trio’s fifth LP comes on the heels of their first Number One single, “Sucker,” which was their first new song in six years. They followed “Sucker” with “Cool” earlier this month. “After seven years of not working together living life and finding ourselves in our own paths we came back to give you our journey in album form,” eldest brother Kevin Jonas wrote on Instagram. “I’m so excited for you to hear Happiness Begins out June 7th. I have to say out of all the albums we have done together I’m the most proud of this one. I wish I could hand it to you now but you will just have to wait a little bit longer.”

Ahead of the album’s release, the group will appear at both the Billboard Music Awards and Saturday Night Live. They’ll be the musical guest for the latter on May 11th, joining host Emma Thompson.

The Jonas Brothers released their first album, It’s About Time, on Columbia before moving to the Disney-owned Hollywood Records and beginning a career-expanding partnership with Disney. They released three platinum-selling albums during their initial run as a band, starred in two films (Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2) and had their own show, Jonas L.A.

In 2013, the band experienced a “deep rift,” as they described it at the time, while recording music for what would’ve been their fifth album at the time, the never-released V. In the time since, Nick Jonas has had success as a solo artist (“Jealous,” “Close”) and actor (Jumanji, Scream Queens) while Joe Jonas led the funk-pop DNCE over the last few years.