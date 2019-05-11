Jonas Brothers Extend Happiness Begins Tour

Ahead of the Jonas Brothers’ return to Saturday Night Live, the reunited band announced they are extending their upcoming Happiness Begins Tour with 23 more North American dates.
The trio initially plotted a 40-date trek that kept them on the road from August 7th to October 20th and 21st at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.
The new slate of dates begins a week later on October 28th in Monterrey, Mexico – the first of three gigs in Mexico – before circling North America and concluding with a show at Los Angeles’ the Forum on December 14th.
Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale to the general public on May 18th.
Jonas Brothers will release Happiness Begins, their fifth studio album and first since 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times, on June 7th. The trio has already shared “Cool” and “Sucker” from the upcoming album. Tonight, the Jonas Brothers will serve as musical guests on the second-to-last episode of Saturday Night Live’s Season 44, marking the band’s first time on the series since 2009.
Check out the new slate of Happiness Begins Tour dates below:
October 28 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio Citibanamex
October 30 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Sports Palace
November 2 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex
November 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
November 15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
November 16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
November 17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Memorial Coliseum
November 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
November 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
November 22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
November 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
November 24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
November 26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
November 27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
November 29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
November 30 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
December 3 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
December 4 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
December 6 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
December 7 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
December 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
December 12 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
December 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum