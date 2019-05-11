Jonas Brothers Extend Happiness Begins Tour

Ahead of the Jonas Brothers’ return to Saturday Night Live, the reunited band announced they are extending their upcoming Happiness Begins Tour with 23 more North American dates.

The trio initially plotted a 40-date trek that kept them on the road from August 7th to October 20th and 21st at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

The new slate of dates begins a week later on October 28th in Monterrey, Mexico – the first of three gigs in Mexico – before circling North America and concluding with a show at Los Angeles’ the Forum on December 14th.

Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale to the general public on May 18th.

Jonas Brothers will release Happiness Begins, their fifth studio album and first since 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times, on June 7th. The trio has already shared “Cool” and “Sucker” from the upcoming album. Tonight, the Jonas Brothers will serve as musical guests on the second-to-last episode of Saturday Night Live’s Season 44, marking the band’s first time on the series since 2009.

Check out the new slate of Happiness Begins Tour dates below:

October 28 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio Citibanamex

October 30 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Sports Palace

November 2 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex

November 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

November 15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

November 16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

November 17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Memorial Coliseum

November 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

November 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

November 22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

November 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

November 24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

November 26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

November 29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

November 30 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

December 3 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

December 4 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

December 6 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

December 7 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

December 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

December 12 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

December 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum