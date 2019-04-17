‘SNL’ Recruits Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled as Season 44’s Final Musical Guests

The Jonas Brothers and DJ Khaled will serve as the musical guests for the final two episodes of Saturday Night Live‘s Season 44.

The show’s final run kicks off May 4th with a previously announced episode featuring musical guest Shawn Mendes and SNL alum Adam Sandler returning to host. On May 11th, Emma Thompson will make her SNL debut as host while the Jonas Brothers will return to the show for the first time in over 10 years. The season finale will feature Paul Rudd as host and DJ Khaled as the musical guest.

Khaled was characteristically thrilled about making his SNL debut, tweeting, “They said I would never do Saturday Night Live… so I’m doing Saturday Night Live!! @nbcsnl Not only am I doing Saturday Night Live… I’m doing the season finale MAY 18!! #FANLUV IM UP TO SOMETHING! I got some BIG surprises!”

Khaled is set to release his 11th album, Father of Asahd — named after his son — May 17th, one day before the SNL gig. Khaled has yet to announce a full track list for the record, though it’s expected to feature “No Brainer,” a song he released last summer with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo.

As for the Jonas Brothers, the long-dormant sibling outfit returned with their first new song in six years, “Sucker,” in March and recently followed it up with another new song, “Cool.” The band is reportedly prepping a new album that would mark their first studio effort since 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times.