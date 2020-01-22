Watch the Jonas Brothers Go Day Drinking With Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers is good at getting celebrities to spill the dirt while drunk and his latest victims are none other than the Jonas Brothers. In a new segment for Late Night, Meyers takes the trio to Brooklyn’s The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club for several rounds of drinks. The group is joined by Jack McBrayer and Seth’s brother Josh for the antics, which involve drinking games and brother-themed cocktails.

In the clip, everyone kicks things off with a beer before Meyers steps behind the bar to create some drinks that are themed after brothers. These include “The First Born,” which involves 30-year-old scotch and an Alka Seltzer, and a drink served in a baby bottle in honor of the youngest brothers.

The group also embarks on a series of drinking games, including a test to see how well the Jonas Brothers can identify other famous brothers (they fail immediately by not knowing the Marx Brothers). They also play a game called “Hair Goalz,” which doesn’t seem to have a lot of rules, and try their skills at a boozy game of Shuffleboard.

The group gets progressively more and more intoxicated and decide to use their inebriated states to pen a pop song in five minutes. As expected, the Jonas Brothers’ song is pretty decent, but the Meyers crew doesn’t have as much success.

Last week, the Jonas Brothers dropped a music video for their single “What a Man Gotta Do” and followed it up with an alternative take on the clip earlier this week.