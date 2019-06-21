×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Watch Nicki Minaj Seductively Frolic in New 'Megatron' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Jonas Brothers, Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha Join Sebastián Yatra in ‘Runaway’ Video

The single follows Yantra’s recent album Fantasia

By
Emily Zemler
&
Suzy Exposito

Today in Latin Pop mad libs: The Jonas Brothers have joined Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha in Sebastian Yatra’s new music video for “Runaway,” the latest single from the up-and-coming Colombian singer. The colorful music video, directed by Daniel Duran, features the international superstars grooving alongside Yatra — and proving that the Jonas Brothers, apparently, can sing in Spanish.

A breezy cocktail of pop reggaeton, the song flips lithely between English and Spanish. Nick Jonas kicks off the track by crooning, “If you wanna we can run away / I know you think about it everyday.” The singers all come together on the hook: “Baby, let’s run-a run-a, run-a, run-a, run-a, run away / Con la luna llena, solos en la arena.” (Which translates to “With the full moon, alone in the sand.”)

The romantic one-off single closely follows the June 7th release of the Jonas Brothers’ comeback album, Happiness Begins. This year also saw the release of Yatra’s sophomore LP, Fantasia, in April; and in February, Natasha chased a string of viral YouTube videos with her long-awaited debut, Illuminatti.

Meanwhile “Runaway” makes Daddy Yankee’s fifth single this year — the most noteworthy being “Con Calma,” his smash hit featuring Canadian reggae artist Snow, which has remained at the top of the Hot Latin Songs chart since May.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad