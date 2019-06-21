See Jonas Brothers, Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha Join Sebastián Yatra in ‘Runaway’ Video

Today in Latin Pop mad libs: The Jonas Brothers have joined Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha in Sebastian Yatra’s new music video for “Runaway,” the latest single from the up-and-coming Colombian singer. The colorful music video, directed by Daniel Duran, features the international superstars grooving alongside Yatra — and proving that the Jonas Brothers, apparently, can sing in Spanish.

A breezy cocktail of pop reggaeton, the song flips lithely between English and Spanish. Nick Jonas kicks off the track by crooning, “If you wanna we can run away / I know you think about it everyday.” The singers all come together on the hook: “Baby, let’s run-a run-a, run-a, run-a, run-a, run away / Con la luna llena, solos en la arena.” (Which translates to “With the full moon, alone in the sand.”)

The romantic one-off single closely follows the June 7th release of the Jonas Brothers’ comeback album, Happiness Begins. This year also saw the release of Yatra’s sophomore LP, Fantasia, in April; and in February, Natasha chased a string of viral YouTube videos with her long-awaited debut, Illuminatti.

Meanwhile “Runaway” makes Daddy Yankee’s fifth single this year — the most noteworthy being “Con Calma,” his smash hit featuring Canadian reggae artist Snow, which has remained at the top of the Hot Latin Songs chart since May.