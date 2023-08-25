Jonas Brothers Make Switchfoot’s ‘The Beautiful Letdown’ Their Own on New Cover

continues rolling out the deluxe edition of The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) with a cover of the album’s title-track by the Jonas Brothers. Switchfoot released a re-recorded take on their hit 2003 album earlier this year.

The Jonas Brothers’ take on “The Beautiful Letdown” is very faithful, with Nick and Joe delivering the song in their distinctly angelic vocals. They’re a perfect fit for this track, likely because of their long fandom of Switchfoot and this particular album.

“We grew up listening to their album The Beautiful Letdown and ‘Meant To Live’ was a huge influence for us,” the Jonas Brothers said in a joint statement. “We’ve seen them a ton of times live and we always wanted to work with their music producer (John Fields). ‘Twenty Four’ was the first song that me (Joe) and Kevin ever played together. This album has incredible significance for us on an emotional level but also sonically it was a big part of our sound.”

The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) [Deluxe Edition] not only features Switchfoot’s re-recordings but brand new covers of every song on the album done by Switchfoot’s peers and artists they’ve inspired: Relient K, Ryan Tedder, Ingrid Andress and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots are among the star-studded list.

Both Switchfoot and the Jonas Brothers will be on tour this fall, separately. Switchfoot kick off a North American run this weekend, where they will play The Beautiful Letdown in its entirety. The Jonas Brothers launched their own tour earlier this month at Yankee Stadium; they are currently playing five of their albums in full on this trek.