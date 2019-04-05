See Jonas Brothers Cheekily Celebrate Miami-Style Eighties in ‘Cool’ Video

Jonas Brothers hit the beach, entertain senior citizens poolside and dance down a Miami boulevard in their cheeky, Eighties-inspired new video for “Cool.”

Anthony Mandler, who directed the band’s previous song’s video for “Sucker,” returns to helm the visual for their latest single. The guys camp it up poolside, gleefully singing about the good vibes they’ve been experiencing. “Lately, I’ve been feeling so cool/Top to the bottom just cool,” goes the chorus. “Every little thing that I do/Dammit, I just feel so cool” they sing while an older audience gets down to the grooves.

The song’s decadent Eighties references run deep, from name-checking Jane Fonda to featuring pastel aerobics gear-clad women, spontaneous dancing, overindulgent cologne spritzes and cocktails, boom boxes, hanging out on boats, as well as fancy cars, suits and sunglasses.

After confirming their plans to reunite earlier this year, Jonas Brothers held a weeklong takeover of The Late Late Show With James Corden, followed by the release of “Sucker.” Their first song in six years, the single debuted at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100. Jonas Brothers will also be the subject of an upcoming Amazon Studios documentary that is being produced in partnership with Philymack and Federal Films. It’s slated to premiere on Amazon Prime.