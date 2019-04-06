See Jonas Brothers Debut ‘Cool’ Live at Surprise College Concert

Jonas Brothers surprised Penn State students with a live performance at the college’s local bar on Friday night.

Following an introduction from Penn State’s head football coach James Franklin, Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas – self-proclaimed Nittany Lions fans – delivered a five-song set at Champs, including the first live performance of their new single “Cool.”

The trio, who announced they were reuniting in late February, also played their recent single “Sucker,” as well as their 2007 hit “S.O.S.,” their 2008 hit “Burnin’ Up” and covers of The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” and Busted’s “Year 3000.”

TONIGHT AT @ChampsPennState!! Best bar ever? EVER! We are Penn State 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/gnTCiI2TLM — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 6, 2019

Keeping with the college theme, the Jonas Brothers are also set to perform at NCAA’s Final Four Weekend festivities tonight at Minneapolis, Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium.

Jonas Brothers shared their latest single “Cool” on Friday alongside an ’80s-inspired Miami music video.

In March, Jonas Brothers had a weeklong takeover of The Late Late Show With James Corden, which preceded the release of their first song in six years, “Sucker.” The band will also be the subject of an upcoming Amazon Studios documentary, which will be produced by Philymack and Federal Films, and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime.