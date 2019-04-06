×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Swan Song Was Pitch-Perfect Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Jonas Brothers Debut ‘Cool’ Live at Surprise College Concert

Band surprised Penn State bar with five-song performance

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jonas Brothers surprised Penn State students with a live performance at the college’s local bar on Friday night.

Following an introduction from Penn State’s head football coach James Franklin, Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas – self-proclaimed Nittany Lions fans – delivered a five-song set at Champs, including the first live performance of their new single “Cool.”

The trio, who announced they were reuniting in late February, also played their recent single “Sucker,” as well as their 2007 hit “S.O.S.,” their 2008 hit “Burnin’ Up” and covers of The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” and Busted’s “Year 3000.”

Keeping with the college theme, the Jonas Brothers are also set to perform at NCAA’s Final Four Weekend festivities tonight at Minneapolis, Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium.

Jonas Brothers shared their latest single “Cool” on Friday alongside an ’80s-inspired Miami music video.

In March, Jonas Brothers had a weeklong takeover of The Late Late Show With James Corden, which preceded the release of their first song in six years, “Sucker.” The band will also be the subject of an upcoming Amazon Studios documentary, which will be produced by Philymack and Federal Films, and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad